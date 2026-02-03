Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 3 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has called upon district collectors to undertake advance planning of water conservation works well before the upcoming monsoon, so as to ensure maximum harvesting and storage of rainwater and to maintain Gujarat's leading position in the field of water conservation, the Chief Minister's Office said in a press release.

The Chief Minister made this appeal during a video conference jointly organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, and the State Government to conduct a holistic review of the implementation of the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 2.0 campaign in the state.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil and the Department Secretary Kantha Rao, along with other central government officials, joined the review meeting from Delhi, while Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Chief Secretary M K Das, and senior secretaries participated from Gandhinagar.

District collectors from various districts, including presentations by the collectors of Banaskantha, Kutch, and Rajkot districts, provided detailed information during the video conference on the progress of the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 2.0 campaign in their respective areas as well as future plans.

The Chief Minister said that the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi provides clear guidance to address future challenges and find effective solutions. He added that the focus is on ensuring that Gujarat derives maximum benefit from the nationwide Catch the Rain campaign and the national movement for water conservation launched by the Prime Minister.

Chief Minister urged district collectors to plan rainwater harvesting and storage works with a long-term vision, saying these public welfare efforts bring both a sense of duty fulfilled and personal satisfaction.

He advocated creating an environment where healthy competition takes place among districts in implementing Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari campaign works, and where districts with comparatively fewer water conservation activities are motivated to undertake more such works.

He further added that the state government has allocated a grant of Rs 50 lakh to each MLA for water conservation and water storage works, and it should be ensured that this grant is utilised for water conservation projects in the districts.

The Chief Minister urged in the meeting that extensive water conservation works should be undertaken expeditiously to ensure full utilisation of the Rs 553 crore grant assistance allocated to the state by the central government under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari scheme by March 2026.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil said that the work done by Gujarat in the field of water conservation and water storage has become a model for the entire country. He also stated that the decision for the central government to bear 90 per cent of the cost for recharging old borewells has resulted in significant benefits, and emphasised the need to prepare a list of NGOs and motivate them to be more actively involved in water conservation works.

He said that under the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), to be implemented under the guidance of the Prime Minister, a generous provision has been made allowing 40 per cent of the scheme's funds to be used for water conservation and water storage work.

Providing guidance on timely and planned utilisation of funds under this scheme, he stated that by constructing water structures using scientific methods and progressively enhancing water conservation and storage capacity, the Prime Minister's resolve of water security and water self-reliance can be achieved.

While outlining the objective of constructing more than ten crore water harvesting structures nationwide by May 31, 2026, under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 2.0 campaign this year, he suggested that the maximum water conservation works in Gujarat should be completed before the upcoming monsoon.

Under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 1 campaign, a total of 1,33,522 water conservation works have been completed in Gujarat. The meeting also reviewed the significant benefits achieved in groundwater recharge through water conservation measures, including rainwater harvesting, recharge tubewells, deepening ponds, farm ponds, filter wells, and similar initiatives.

In this review meeting, Chief Secretary M K Das advised all district collectors to work in mission mode to ensure the bright success of the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 2.0 campaign.

The review meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Water Supply Ishwarsinh Patel, Principal Secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi, Additional Principal Secretary to the CM Dr Vikrant Pandey, Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, and Water Resources Secretary P C Vyas. (ANI)

