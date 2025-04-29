Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 29 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday chaired an emergency meeting in the wake of the demolition drive of illegal settlements near Chandola Lake by Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and action against illegal Bangladeshis.

The AMC launched a special demolition drive against Bangladeshi intruders near Chadola Lake today.

Also Read | Business News | Gold Demand Remains Strong This Akshaya Tritiya as High Returns Attract Buyers; Experts Caution Price Pullback Likely.

According to Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik, Bangal Vaas is a region where many Bangladeshis reside, and action has been taken against them in the past as well.

He stated that three days ago, the police officials conducted a mass operation where more than 180 Bangladeshis were identified. More than 2,000 police personnel were deployed in the region, apart from the illegal construction that the AMC destroyed.

Also Read | 'Not Just Half an Hour, but Pakistan Is Half a Century Behind India': Asaduddin Owaisi (Watch Video).

The Ahmedabad police commissioner further registered an FIR against Lallu Bihari who allegedly used to make fake rental agreements and Aadhar cards. Some individuals have also been found to have obtained illegal passports, and the police are investigating the matter.

"Bangal Vaas is an area where many illegal Bangladeshis live. Action has been taken against them earlier also. Demolition has been done earlier also. Three days ago, the police conducted a massive combing operation, in which more than 180 illegal Bangladeshis were identified. And this process is going on. Apart from this, the illegal construction done here is being demolished by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the police have deployed about 2000 police force here", he said.

"We have kept the entire police force of Ahmedabad on standby. If any incident happens anywhere, the police will take stringent action. We have also registered an FIR, in which a person named Lallu Bihari and some of his people are named. He used to make fake rent agreements so that Aadhaar could be made. He had built a big farmhouse here. His house, which he had built illegally, has been demolished and the demolition process is still going on...We have come to know that some people have also got passports made illegally, so we have lodged an FIR against Lallu Bihari and his gang and the police will definitely investigate it," the police official added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)