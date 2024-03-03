Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel dedicated and laid the foundation of several development works of Vadodara Municipal Corporation and Vadodara Urban Development Authority and Vadodara district on Sunday.

The Chief Minister in total dedicated and kicked off Rs. 773 crore development projects of Vadodara Municipal Corporation and Vadodara Urban Development Authority.

Chief Minister also performed groundbreaking for 11 Anganwadi buildings and 51 km of Panchayat roads.

He also virtually performed groundbreaking for a ring road around the city of Vadodara.

The ring road will be 75 meters wide and 67 km long. The works kicked off today will involve a 27 km length worth Rs. 317 crore.

The Chief Minister also virtually performed groundbreaking for Rs. 33.75 crore strengthening and widening of the Palej - Nareshwar highway to 10 meters from the existing 7 meters.

Rs. 22 crore new district collector office was also inaugurated in this function. 525 new recruits were given appointment letters in the function. (ANI)

