Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off 28 newly allocated advanced mobile forensic vans for the districts of the state from Gandhinagar on Thursday, according to an official statement.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new criminal laws have been enacted, keeping up with the current times. These laws prioritise scientific investigation methods to enhance conviction rates. Forensic investigation is now mandatory for offences carrying a punishment of more than seven years, further strengthening the role of forensic science," CM Patel said, according to the official statement from the CM's office.

Mobile forensic vans, equipped with scientific officers, play a crucial role in investigation and evidence collection at crime and accident sites. With the addition of 28 new vans, the state's forensic capacity has expanded from 47 to 75. This increase will ensure quicker and more effective forensic investigations.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi stated that the mobile forensic labs are designed to handle on-the-spot inspections in NDPS cases, carry out DNA testing, and provide essential forensic equipment during fire incidents, accidents, or attacks.

"With these advanced facilities, the vans will significantly strengthen the peace, safety, and security of Gujarat," he said.

According to the statement, the 28 new mobile forensic vans, funded through grants from the Central and State Governments, are equipped with cutting-edge forensic instruments. Designed with inputs from practising forensic experts in districts and cities, the vans will enhance accessibility of forensic services and enable faster, more efficient crime investigations statewide.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and Home Department MK Das, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Director of FSL HP Sanghvi, along with senior police officials and other dignitaries, were present.

Earlier today, CM Patel visited the state's first 'Vanpal Smarak' in Gandhinagar and paid floral tributes to nine forest personnel who laid down their lives while protecting forests and wildlife.

In honour of the sacrifice of forest guards, foresters, range forest officers, and other frontline forest personnel of the Forest Department who were martyred while performing their duty in the protection and conservation of forests and wildlife, the Central Government has been observing 11th September every year as National Forest Martyrs' Day since 2013. In Gujarat, about nine such forest martyrs have laid down their lives. To express gratitude and pay homage to them, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the state's first "Vanpal Smarak" built at the Van Chetna Kendra in Sector 30, Gandhinagar. (ANI)

