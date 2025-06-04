Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 4 (ANI): In alignment with India's environmental commitments and the global goal of carbon neutrality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned a localized adaptation of the Miyawaki method, a revolutionary Japanese technique by Dr Akira Miyawaki for Gujarat, naming it 'Van Kavach', a green shield for urban, peri-urban, and rural areas.

It is designed to function as a natural carbon sink while enhancing biodiversity and fostering public awareness of ecological conservation. This initiative also aligns with the spirit of World Environment Day, observed on June 5.

Also Read | Indore Couple Missing Case: Raja Raghuvanshi Was Killed With Machete, Confirm Meghalaya Police; Family Sees Wife Sonam's Last Phone Call As Potential Warning Sign.

Under PM Modi's guidance and with the efficient implementation led by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Van Kavach initiative is transforming landscapes across the state. In 2023-24, Van Kavach was developed across 100 hectares in Gujarat, with 85 locations established. An additional 200 hectares are under cultivation for 2024-25, along with 122 locations, followed by 400 hectares planned for 2025-26, demonstrating the state's unwavering commitment to a greener tomorrow.

Under the Van Kavach initiative, Gujarat has demonstrated its progressive governance and commitment to sustainability by adopting this innovative approach to afforestation. This method creates dense, indigenous forests that grow 10 times faster and are 30 times denser than traditional plantations.

Also Read | Bomb Threat: Kanachur Medical College in Mangaluru Receives Bomb Threat Call, Police Search Premises.

These forests are developed by planting 10,000 indigenous seedlings per hectare, using a 1m x 1m spacing pattern. These seedlings, planted close to each other, compete for sunlight and grow rapidly, forming a thick canopy. The resulting shade prevents weed growth and conserves soil moisture, which further enhances plant health. Unlike natural forests that take centuries to mature, Van Kavach reaches maturity in just 20 to 30 years.

Beyond ecological restoration, Van Kavach also enhances community engagement and eco-tourism. These green spaces are not just forests, they are vibrant nature hubs featuring Van Kutirs, children's play areas, artistic gates, and serene pathways. They serve as public awareness centres, educating citizens, especially the younger generation, about the importance of trees and biodiversity. These urban forests are more than just greenery; they are living biodiversity hotspots, attracting a rich variety of birds, insects, and small mammals.

With every seeding, Gujarat strengthens its environmental fabric while offering a replicable model for other states and nations. In Gujarat, the Van Kavach initiative is gaining momentum, transforming barren land into thriving green ecosystems.

Local authorities are allocating land and resources, ensuring sustainable growth. From Ahmedabad to Surat, Van Kavach are already flourishing, reviving cityscapes, improving air quality, and inspiring green consciousness.

These green oases are not only enhancing biodiversity but also inspiring similar efforts across the state and beyond, setting a powerful precedent for urban ecological transformation. Van Kavach positions Gujarat as a pioneer in urban forestry. It proves that with strong intent and innovation, even urban areas can thrive as Green lung spaces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)