Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 5 (ANI): In the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the 93rd Pragatyotsav of Pujya Bapji, founder of the SMVS (Swaminarayan Mandir Vasna Sanstha), was celebrated at Riverfront in Ahmedabad, the release said.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister Office (CMO), during the event themed "Sabarmati Na Kanthe Ek Adarsh Shilpi" (An Ideal Sculptor on the Banks of the Sabarmati), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid tribute to the divine consciousness of Pujya Bapji, founder of the SMVS Sanstha, and extended greetings on Dhuleti, the festival of unity, love, and harmony.

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, March 6: Timings for 16th Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

CM Patel said that saints, scriptures, and temples are the main pillars of Indian culture. He added that the SMVS Sanstha is strengthening these pillars through education, service, and values. The seed of devotion sown by Gurudev Pujya Bapji has grown into a huge tree, providing the shade of Satsang to lakhs of devotees.

CM Patel lauded the service activities of the SMVS Sanstha, carried out by following the teachings of Bhagwan Swaminarayan's Shikshapatri. He noted that the organisation has remained at the forefront during disasters such as earthquakes, floods, cyclones, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Supreme Thursday Lottery Result of March 5, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

He said that under the leadership of Pujya Satya Sankalpadasji Swami, these service activities have gained greater momentum in recent times. He commended initiatives of the SMVS Sanstha, such as the construction of SMVS Hospital in the health sector, the Kanya Gurukul in Gandhinagar, Gurukul for tribal children in Panchmahal district that provides free education along with financial assistance and scholarships for meritorious students to pursue higher education.

Recalling the Prime Minister's mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', CM Patel said that temples are an integral part of Sanatan Dharma. He added that under the Prime Minister's leadership, the country also witnessed the historic Somnath Swabhiman Yatra, marking a thousand years of the Somnath Temple's pride.

He said that India is now taking the lead globally in modern sectors such as semiconductors. The inauguration of the semiconductor plant in Sanand is a historic step towards Atmanibharta. Considering the changing times, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged institutions like the SMVS to contribute through technical courses to help develop youth skills in chip design, Artificial Intelligence, and other advanced technologies.

CM Patel urged devotees to adopt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, such as Catch the Rain (save water); tree plantation under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, cleanliness; Vocal for Local; natural farming; and yoga as part of their daily lives.

Speaking about the concept of 'Happy Gujarat' through 'Happy Families', CM Patel said that if every family in the state is happy, the state will be happy, and a happy state will lead to a happy nation. He urged everyone to contribute to the country's development to realise the dream of a 'Happy India'.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced online that the first complex of the AnadiMukt Vishwam Sansthan will be inaugurated on 21 December 2026, along with the commencement of construction of the Shikharbaddh temple and AnadiMukt Pithika.

The event was attended by Head of SMVS Sanstha Pujya Satyasankalpadasji Swami, Pujyabhaktavatsaldasji, Pujya Nirgunjivan Dasji, Pujya Dharmapriyadasji, and Mayor Pratibha Jain, Ahmedabad West MP Hasmukh Patel, local MLAs, dignitaries, and a large number of devotees. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)