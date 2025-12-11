Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 11 (ANI): The Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development works exceeding ₹1000 crore, and launched "Sashakt Nari Mela" to empower women, presenting a major milestone gift to the people of Banaskantha district.

According to an official statement, the chief minister inaugurated more than seven development projects in Banaskantha and laid the foundation stones for more than fifteen projects.

The statement also noted that the CM launched the "Sashakt Nari Mela" at Ramlila Maidan and interacted with women from Self-Help Groups.

These state-wide Swadeshi Mela starting today will further accelerate the Prime Minister's campaign of "promoting indigenous products", added the press release.

During the ceremony, Bhupendra Patel also highlighted that the world's largest renewable energy park is taking shape in Gujarat and that Asia's largest greenfield city is rising in Dholera.

"India's longest expressway, the Surat-Chennai Expressway, begins from Gujarat, which is also home to the nation's first International Financial Centre, GIFT City", said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

CM also said that the Prime Minister's nine resolutions inspire patriotism and a commitment to nation-building, and urged people to make initiatives such as Catch the Rain, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan part of their daily lives, according to the statement.

Speaking further during the event, the Gujarat CM also encouraged adopting natural and cow-based farming and incorporating yoga and sports into everyday routines to promote a healthier lifestyle.

Highlighting Swadeshi Mela as a catalyst for self-reliance and the promotion of indigenous products, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has set the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, and Gujarat is fully prepared to contribute through self-reliant and Viksit Gujarat, added the press release. (ANI)

