Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 10 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel formally inaugurated the inaugural series of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Ganpat University in Mehsana.

On the first day of the conference, scheduled for 9th and 10th October, the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) organised a seminar titled "Critical Minerals: Opportunities in New Emerging Sectors" at Ganpat University. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the event.

During the event, GMDC Managing Director Roopwant Singh presented a cheque of over Rs 237.67 crore to the Chief Minister.

At the start of the panel discussion, Roopwant Singh shared detailed insights into the growth of Gujarat's mineral sector and the vision of the Mineral Development Corporation. Alastair Neill and Bhaskar Rakshit delivered a presentation on the understanding, fundamentals, and strategic perspective of critical minerals, providing detailed insights into India's global options, supply chains, development reviews, and emerging opportunities for both India and Gujarat.

The discussion also featured contributions from partners at Kearney, including Nishant Nishchal, as well as the Chief Business Officer of a lithium recycling company and directors from Mahindra Limited.

The GMDC is consistently aiming to make mining and energy cleaner, greener, and more sustainable. It has established the International Centre of Excellence in Mining Safety and Automation, which is working on innovative technologies.

This institution facilitates skill development, partnerships, and infrastructure across government, industry, and academia. India's growing aerospace sector depends on Titanium alloys and rare-earth magnets, which are essential for aircraft engines and avionics. In the defence sector, rare earth elements are required for radar, sonar, and missile guidance systems.

As part of the Gujarat Green Vehicle Policy 2025, the state is offering subsidies to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and the expansion of charging infrastructure.

Gujarat's mineral policy focuses on exploration, exploitation, and attracting investment in mineral-based industries, emphasising sustainable development and local employment. GMDC has planned projects worth a total of Rs 4,500 crore in the critical minerals segment, which will enhance the state's role in the global supply chain.

Critical minerals are essential minerals required for clean energy and the electronics sector, but their supply is prone to disruption. Globally, minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements form the backbone of the low-carbon economy. Consequently, many countries are developing strategies to ensure continuous access to these minerals.

Minerals needed for energy transition include lithium, cobalt, and nickel for batteries; rare earths for electric vehicle motors and wind turbines; copper for the electricity grid; and silicon and gallium for solar panels and semiconductors. These minerals serve as key pillars for India's clean energy transition and defence modernisation. (ANI)

