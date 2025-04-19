Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] April 19 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is advancing toward becoming the world's third-largest economic superpower, with the CA community playing a key role as the intellectual property of the country's economic and social framework, said a statement from Gujarat CMO on Friday.

He further emphasised that the role of Chartered Accountants now extends far beyond traditional financial management, positioning them as key contributors to the realisation of Viksit Bharat.

Also Read | Murshidabad Violence: 2 Minors Among 315 Arrested So Far in Clashes Over Waqf Protest, Report West Bengal Police.

Speaking at the Members Meet of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in Ahmedabad, the Chief Minister highlighted that the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in a new era of financial discipline across the country. He noted that Gujarat stands at the forefront of this transformation, setting a benchmark in sound and prudent financial management.

He further remarked that when PM Modi took charge of the nation's governance, he boldly undertook the monumental task of overhauling the country's complex tax system and outdated legal frameworks. There was a time when the cumbersome processes and lax enforcement led many to shy away from paying taxes, often seeking loopholes to evade them.

Also Read | Aurangzeb or Bahadur Shah Zafar: As Hindu Raksha Dal Activists Get Confused, Check Out Actual Pictures of 2 Mughal Emperors.

However, under the Prime Minister's decisive leadership, India has witnessed one of the most significant tax reforms in its history, fostering greater transparency, compliance, and trust in the system.

CM Patel highlighted that the Prime Minister successfully implemented the world's largest tax reform by introducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) under the slogan 'One Nation, One Tax'. With the implementation of GST, shortcomings in the country's tax structure were addressed, resulting in increased revenue and a significant boost to development. He also mentioned that the total GST collection for March 2025 stood at Rs1.49 lakh crore, representing an 8.79 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Speaking about Gujarat's development, the Chief Minister stated that through simplification in trade and industry, policy-driven governance, and the success of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, the state has become a model for development.

Moreover, Gujarat is the first choice for investors from across the world. He further added that GIFT City, a global financial hub for fintech, has also become a centre of attraction for investors. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that C.A. professionals would contribute to promoting Gujarat as a financial outsourcing destination.

Speaking on sustainable development, the Chief Minister mentioned that Gujarat has always prioritised environmental preservation alongside development. Gujarat has become a model for sustainable development through green growth.

Therefore, Chartered Accountants from various states should discuss current and future topics, such as green finance and carbon accounting, at this Members' Meet. He added that with your collective contributions, Gujarat will also become a pioneer state for sustainable finance in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that while the Prime Minister has taken a pledge for Viksit Bharat @ 2047 with the mantra of good governance, it is equally essential to build a financially stable, empowered, healthy society and preserve the environment by 2047.

The Chief Minister said that while aiming to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047, it is equally important to create a healthy environment and a financially stable, strong, and healthy society. The Prime Minister has introduced nine resolutions as voluntary social responsibilities for every citizen, including 'Catch the Rain', 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', 'Swachhata Mission', 'Vocal for Local', 'Desh Darshan', 'Natural Farming', 'Healthy Lifestyle', 'Yoga and Sports', and 'Assistance to the Poor'. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will contribute to achieving these nine resolutions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)