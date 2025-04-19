Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 19 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel engaged in a dialogue with the female members of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry - Ladies Organisation (FICCI-FLO) in Gandhinagar, said a statement from the Gujarat CMO on Friday.

The President of FICCI FLO, Shivani Patel, along with other female members, actively participated in the discussion with the Chief Minister.

During the discussion, CM Patel emphasised, "Women entrepreneurs in Gujarat are playing a pivotal role in shaping a 'Viksit Gujarat, Viksit Bharat.' The state government has implemented numerous initiatives across Gujarat that enable women to run businesses and industries with confidence and security. Thanks to the state's women empowerment schemes and policies, many women in Gujarat are now thriving as entrepreneurs."

The Chief Minister highlighted that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he championed inclusive and holistic development, launching several groundbreaking initiatives across multiple sectors.

He cited examples of key campaigns, such as the "Catch the Rain" initiative for water conservation, the "Swachh Bharat Mission" to promote cleanliness, and the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign aimed at increasing green cover and combating global warming. He further noted that, through the Prime Minister's efforts to make India self-reliant in the semiconductor sector, Gujarat has attracted significant investments from semiconductor industries, positioning the state as the site for the country's first-ever semiconductor chip production.

Additionally, he highlighted that the conceptualisation of the "Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit" in 2003 has led to substantial investments from leading global industries in Gujarat.

Furthermore, initiatives such as 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' have been launched to reduce India's reliance on other countries. As a result, a diverse array of products, ranging from sewing machines to aeroplanes, is now being manufactured domestically.

CM also emphasised that the state government is actively working to streamline processes and further enhance the ease of doing business.

He mentioned that the Gujarat government has made various efforts to control crimes arising from social media. Furthermore, the state has introduced the 'Sanskrutik Yoddha' (Cultural Warriors) initiative to foster the moral and ethical development of citizens.

The Chief Minister stated that to ensure proper education for girls, the government has launched several initiatives, including "Namo Lakshmi" and "Namo Saraswati." These schemes have empowered the girls of the state, enabling them to embrace new opportunities and shape brighter futures.

Historically, education was scarce for girls in Gujarat's tribal areas. However, thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Modi, the educational level among tribal girls has significantly improved. With many tribal girls now pursuing studies in the science stream, the state government has taken steps to enhance their career prospects by establishing medical colleges in their regions, he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised the crucial role of women entrepreneurs in fostering women's self-reliance. He encouraged the women members of FICCI FLO to actively support women from underprivileged families and help empower them to achieve self-reliance. (ANI)

