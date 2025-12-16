Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 16 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Lions International ISAME-2025 Forum in Gandhinagar and stated that the forum will further showcase leadership, cooperation, and the excellence of Gujarat to the world.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the 53rd Lions International ISAME (India, South Asia, and Middle East) Forum, organised by the International Association of Lions Clubs, includes countries from India, South Asia, and the Middle East. In addition to ISAME member countries, more than 4,000 participants, including representatives from several invited countries such as the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Africa, are participating in this third ISAME Forum being held on the soil of Gujarat.

Chief Minister noted that the gathering of Lions service members in the homeland of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and global leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi exemplifies India's cultural ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"--the world is one family.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with a firm resolve to make India a trusted global partner and an active participant in development. The Prime Minister's vision, he said, is centred on human-centric development, global cooperation, and the use of soft power for the welfare of humanity.

Expressing confidence that the forum will serve as a platform for motivation and innovation, the Chief Minister said that the coming together of leaders, social workers, inspiring personalities, and future leaders on a single platform will provide a new direction to service activities aimed at the welfare of the needy sections of society.

He further stated that hosting the forum in Gujarat is most appropriate, as it provides an opportunity to review the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals and Lions' core service programmes, and to formulate future action plans. The Chief Minister congratulated the organisers for choosing Gujarat as the venue for this significant international forum.

Lauding Lions International, CM Patel said that it has functioned like a lighthouse of service and leadership. He added that Lions International is an active volunteer organisation with more than 49,000 clubs across over 200 countries and regions, working with the spirit of "We Serve."

Presenting Gujarat as a development role model before delegates from various countries, the Chief Minister stated that Gujarat is leading the nation in industry, innovation, and new emerging sectors. With world-class infrastructure and strong socio-economic growth, Gujarat has emerged as a preferred destination for investors from India and abroad.

On this occasion, Forum Chairman Pravin Chhajed, Lions International President AP Singh, senior BAPS saint Brahmavihari Swami, Planning Committee Chairman Ramesh Prajapati, and members of the Lions family were present. (ANI)

