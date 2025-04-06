Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 6 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday visited the Mokarsagar wetland area near Porbandar, which is being developed by the state government into a prominent tourist destination at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore, a release from Gujarat CMO said.

As per the release, CM Patel reviewed detailed information about the entire project through maps and also admired the natural beauty of Mokarsagar using binoculars. Prior to participating in the renowned Madhavpur Ghed fair, the Chief Minister conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing development work at Mokarsagar.

He issued directives to ensure that the natural habitat of both local and migratory bird species remains undisturbed. He also provided key guidance to maintain smooth and efficient arrangements for tourist movement. Additionally, the Chief Minister reviewed details regarding the project's construction timeline and the range of facilities being planned for visitors.

Tourism Department Secretary Dr Rajender Kumar briefed the Chief Minister on the entire project, highlighting the unique features of the Mokarsagar wetland area and its rich avian diversity, using a detailed map.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually performed the foundation-laying ceremony for the development of the Mokarsagar wetland area as a tourist destination, connecting from Lathi.

It is worth mentioning that Mokarsagar becomes a haven for migratory birds during the winter season, while also hosting a rich and diverse population of local bird species throughout the year.

The state government is actively developing watchtowers, an interpretation center, a wetland park, and food courts and community centers to create local employment opportunities and enhance the experience for bird enthusiasts and tourists. Additionally, various essential infrastructure and basic amenities will also be put in place.

On this occasion, Tourism Minister Mulu Bhai Bera, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, District Panchayat President Shri Parbatbhai Parmar, MLA Arjunbhai Modhwadia, former Minister Babubhai Bokhiriya, Ramesh Patel, and the Managing Director of Gujarat Tourism Corporation, along with other dignitaries, were present, the release added. (ANI)

