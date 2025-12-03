Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 3 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has adopted an innovative approach of holding periodic review meetings to regularly assess the progress of around 146 high-impact projects that are accelerating the state's development, according to an official release by the CMO.

Building on this approach, the Chief Minister reviewed 27 projects totalling Rs. 11,360 crores in a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. Under these projects, detailed presentations and reviews were conducted on the progress of 4 railway-related projects, six projects of the Industries and Mines Department and 15 projects of the Urban Development Department.

So far, the Chief Minister has held three review meetings as part of his initiative to conduct a holistic assessment of high-impact projects in the state.

In the fourth meeting, detailed discussions were held on the actions taken by the respective departments based on his earlier suggestions regarding the progress of 67 projects, the release stated.

He stated that these projects will advance integrated and holistic development in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

He instructed that the projects be completed within their stipulated timelines and that there be no compromise on quality.

He also instructed the Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue to issue instructions to the concerned District Collectors for the speedy resolution of land-related issues in the railway projects.

In this review meeting, the Chief Minister thoroughly reviewed the progress of 27 projects. These included six railway projects worth Rs. 4190 crores, covering the quadrupling of the Samakhiali-Gandhidham railway line, doubling of the 122 km Rajkot-Kanalus line, construction of a new broad-gauge line between Naliya and Vayor, gauge conversion of Moti Adraj-Vijapur, gauge conversion of Vijapur-Ambaliyasan and the new Naliya-Jakhau line.

The review was conducted in the presence of railway officials.

Additionally, under the projects related to the Industries and Mines Department, the progress of 6 projects worth Rs. 3657.62 crores was reviewed, which included the development of Dholera's new Greenfield Airport Phase-1, a 65 MLD water supply scheme in Navsari's PM Mitra Park, Bulk Drug Park development, the construction of the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal at Rafaleshwar in Morbi, and the 90 MLD deep-sea effluent disposal pipeline at Sayakha in Bharuch. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to complete the deep-sea effluent disposal pipeline works on time.

CEO of Dholera SIR, Kuldeep Arya, informed the meeting that most work on the Greenfield Airport has been completed and that GETCO has issued work orders for the 66 KV substation and for the Irrigation Department's components.

Under the 15 projects related to the Urban Development Department, the meeting reviewed the progress of the 14 MW Waste-to-Energy Plant in Ahmedabad under the Smart City Mission, Phases 1 to 5 of the Kharicut Canal development, the Gandhi Ashram development project and the slum rehabilitation project in Vadaj under the PPP model, the official release said.

Furthermore, the meeting included updates on the progress of the four-lane flyover at the Jamnagar-Lalpur Bypass Junction and the four-lane flyover over the BRTS crossing in Surat. The Principal Secretary of Urban Development, Thennarasan, also presented details on the ongoing work of the Underground Drainage Project in Junagadh.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary MK Das, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Hasmukh Adhia, Advisor SS Rathore, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh, Secretary to the CM Vikrant Pandey, Additional Chief Secretaries of the concerned departments, DRMs, senior railway officials and Principal Secretaries. (ANI)

