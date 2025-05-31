Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 31, (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel virtually laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 12 development projects worth Rs 696.25 crore in Surendranagar on Saturday, including water and irrigation-related works worth Rs 664 crore and other departmental projects.

Addressing a public meeting in Surendranagar, the Chief Minister stated that the Surendranagar-Zalawad and Saurashtra regions once grappled with significant water scarcity.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a commitment to provide water to areas with insufficient supply, and through schemes like Sauni Yojana, Sujalam-Sufalam Yojana, and the canal network, water has been delivered to the remote areas," the CM said.

Highlighting the Gujarat government's sustained efforts to realise the Prime Minister's vision of providing water to every village, he stated that, of the total Rs 696 crore worth of development projects inaugurated and initiated today, Rs 664 crore have been dedicated exclusively to water and irrigation infrastructure within the Surendranagar district, according to an official release.

Referring to the Prime Minister linking of "Jan Shakti" (people's power) with "Jal Shakti" (water power) to ensure water security in Gujarat, the Chief Minister said that with the availability of Narmada's water for irrigation and drinking purposes, life in Jhalawad will become easier. Farmers will gain significant benefits in agriculture.

"The Prime Minister has transformed farmers' lives by diverting Narmada's water towards Saurashtra through the SAUNI Yojana," the Chief Minister said.

He stated that PM Modi's unwavering determination resulted in the construction of Asia's largest pumping station, Dhanki, in Lakhtar, Surendranagar district. This station is capable of pumping water to a height equivalent to a 24--storey building.

"PM envisioned comprehensive development across Gujarat and implemented robust plans in the sectors of water and electricity, the benefits of which are now being realised. Today, three-phase electricity has reached villages across Gujarat," the CM said.

The Chief Minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight and remarked that the SAUNI Yojana is a remarkable example of his visionary leadership.

"On one hand, lakhs of litres of Narmada water were flowing into the sea, while on the other, the people of Saurashtra, Kutch, and North Gujarat were struggling for water. At that time, the Prime Minister resolved to bring water to every village across Saurashtra and Kutch. With meticulous planning, he ensured that one million acre-feet of surplus Narmada water would be used to fill reservoirs in Saurashtra, thereby strengthening irrigation systems and supplying drinking water across the region," the CM said.

Referring to the success of the SAUNI Yojana, the Chief Minister said the initiative has brought transformative change to the lives of people in Saurashtra.

It has emerged as a game-changer in water management across Gujarat, playing a crucial role in empowering farmers economically and socially and fostering greater self-reliance. The timely provision of water to these regions, enabled by the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, has greatly accelerated development across the entire Zalawad region, the release said.

Patel extended congratulations to Prime Minister and the nation's armed forces for the resounding success of Operation Sindoor.

He remarked that the operation has powerfully reinforced the spirit of national interest above all else and has come to embody the collective will and pride of 140 crore Indians.

The Chief Minister stressed water conservation, saying that the Prime Minister always stresses that water is the foundation of development. To save water, he has launched the nationwide 'Catch the Rain' campaign.

Noting that the people of Surendranagar, who have long experienced severe water scarcity, truly understand the value of water, the Chief Minister urged everyone to make water conservation an integral part of life.

Alongside this, he appealed to plant more trees in Surendranagar district under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, to follow the 'Vocal for Local' mantra by buying indigenous products, and to encourage farmers to adopt natural farming methods.

On this occasion, state Water Resources and Water Supply Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya remarked that it is a momentous day, just like the day when Narmada water first reached the Dholidhaja Dam.

"Today, the foundation stone was laid for a project to provide water to over 100 water-scarce villages in Surendranagar district, which will supply these villages with irrigation water," he said.

Referring to the hardships, migration, and distress caused by water scarcity in Saurashtra and Gujarat about two and a half decades ago, the minister outlined the background of the SAUNI Yojana.

He said that since the CM prioritised drinking and irrigation water, effective systems have been established that have brought water security to the people of Saurashtra. Chief Minister has been approving irrigation and water supply projects in the budget to supply water to the remaining drought-prone areas in the state.

"Due to CM's visionary planning and the continuous efforts of the Gujarat government, drought has become almost a thing of the past, leading to a green revolution across the state," he said.

The minister provided details of the three important projects whose foundation stones were laid today by the Chief Minister. Under these projects, a plan has been initiated to strengthen the irrigation system of Surendranagar-Morbi districts by supplying water through pipelines.

A 235-kilometre-long pipeline will be laid to supply water to 45 villages in the Dhrol, Wadhwan, and Muli talukas of Surendranagar district at a cost of Rs 293.25 crore. Additionally, pipelines will be laid to supply water to 44 villages in Sayla, Muli, and Wadhwan talukas at a cost of Rs 218.19 crore, the release said.

Additionally, by constructing the Sarvada pumping station and lifting water from Brahmani-1, ponds in 11 villages of Halvad taluka in Morbi district will be filled through a 69 km long pipeline. This will benefit the irrigation of 433 hectares of land. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 40.88 crore.

With an overall investment of Rs 552 crore, more than 100 villages will benefit from irrigation, and the drinking water problem will be resolved.

Today, during his visit to Surendranagar, the Chief Minister performed the foundation stone laying ceremony for a project costing Rs 218 crore to supply irrigation water to 44 villages in Limli village, under the Narmada Water Resources and Water Supply Department. During the ceremony, the Chief Minister conducted a traditional Kalash Poojan as part of the rituals.

He lso visited the Ramji Temple and Sheikhwa Pir Dada's temple and received a warm welcome from the residents of Limli village.

Later, Chief Minister performed the e-inauguration of three projects worth a total of Rs 115.19 crore and the e-foundation stone laying ceremony of nine projects worth Rs 581.06 crore. (ANI)

