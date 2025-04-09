Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 9 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled a specially designed philatelic cover on Wednesday at the GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad on the occasion of World Navkar Mahamantra Day, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

The release was conducted on behalf of the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) in collaboration with the Department of Posts, Government of India. Krishna Kumar Yadav, Postmaster General of the North Gujarat Region, presented the Chief Minister with the first copy of this commemorative cover.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Couple Elopes Leaving Spouses, Nine Children Behind; Families Learn of Marriage Through Facebook Post.

This special cover was made unique by including a postage stamp based on the theme '2800th Nirvan Kalyanak of Lord Parshvanath'.

The event, organized by the Jain community, aimed to promote the universal values of peace and non-violence. In a remarkable display of unity and devotion, over 25,000 participants joined together to chant the sacred Navkar Mantra between 8:01 am and 9:36 am.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Amit Shah Says Extradition of Key Accused in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks 'A Major Diplomatic Win for Narendra Modi Government'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the nation from an event held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. During his address, he shared his profound spiritual connection with the Navkar Mantra, emphasizing its power to bring peace and mental clarity.

"The Navkar Mahamantra is not merely a mantra--it is the very core of our faith," he said.

"It resonates as the fundamental rhythm of our lives, and its significance extends beyond spirituality. It serves as a guiding light from the self to society--a journey from the individual to the universe. Each word of this mantra, and indeed every single syllable, holds the essence of a mantra in itself."

Following the collective chanting of the Navkar Mantra, the Prime Minister urged everyone to take a pledge of nine resolutions. Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, Shri Harsh Sanghavi, also participated in the Ahmedabad event virtually.

Postmaster General Krishna Kumar Yadav stated that the special cover released on 'World Navkar Mahamantra Day' has been designed as a unique symbolic representation. It features the Navkar Mantra: "Namo Arihantanam, Namo Siddhanam, Namo Ayariyanam, Namo Uvajjhayanam, Namo Loe Savva Sahunam, Eso Panch Namukkaro, Savva Pava Panasano, Mangalanam Cha Savvesim, Padhamam Havai Mangalam."

In this way, the younger generation will be able to connect with their culture and heritage through this special cover, published as a prestigious cultural symbol. This special cover will become an extraordinary part of philately and, along with the postage stamp, will reach across the country and abroad, spreading the essence of the Navkar Mahamantra and enabling its widespread promotion at both national and international levels.

Present on the occasion were Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of the Torrent Group; Rishabh Patel, President of JITO - Ahmedabad Unit; Manish Shah, Chief Secretary of JITO; Asit Shah, Convener; Vaibhav Shah, Vice Chairman; Prakashbhai Sanghvi; Ganpatraj Chaudhary; Alpesh Shah, Deputy Chief Postmaster of Ahmedabad GPO; as well as monks, nuns, Acharyas, and Gachhadhipatis from various sects of the Jain community, including Shwetambar, Digambar, Terapanthi, and Sthanakvasi, who all participated in this grand celebration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)