Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 16 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged the district collectors of the state to develop a more robust system at the district level for speedy and honest resolution after listening to people's representations.

In this context, he stated that public trust and confidence can be earned only by understanding the difficulties of the person who is coming with a representation in the district and responding with empathy and support, according to a release.

He especially emphasised that for issues that can be resolved at the district level, people should not have to approach the government or departments, and that collectors should ensure such issues are resolved locally in a speedy, transparent and effective manner.

Addressing the Collector Conference held in Gandhinagar, he instructed district collectors to prioritise field visits and monitor the effective implementation of government schemes. He also urged collectors to lead the overall functioning of the district in line with the core principles of honesty, integrity, competence, and effectiveness.

Chief Minister emphasised that the responsibility entrusted to the District Collectors as heads of the districts is a significant opportunity to serve the public by addressing and resolving the problems of the common man.

He added that, due to strong financial management in the state, there is no longer a shortage of funds for development work. In such circumstances, collectors should lead district teams and ensure proper supervision so that ongoing development works under various schemes are completed swiftly and to a high standard.

He urged all district collectors of the state to work together through teamwork and mutual consultation, and said that collectors should function responsibly so that circulars and rules are not interpreted differently across districts, and people experience ease in getting their work done.

The Chief Minister stated that the government stands with them and, with prudent judgment, will ensure that no genuine person is harassed and that no wrongdoer creates difficulties for anyone. Collectors should fearlessly lead their district teams in pursuing good and noble work.

The Chief Minister also said that natural farming is important for a healthy lifestyle. The state government has launched a mission for natural farming. He urged district collectors to promote natural farming in their respective districts and accomplish this mission, the release noted.

Minister of State for Revenue Sanjaysinh Mahida stated that this conference, being held under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, will further accelerate the holistic functioning of the Revenue Department.

He suggested that district collectors take appropriate action on representations from public representatives, expedite the distribution of property cards to property holders under the Swamitva Yojana, and further streamline the district-level feedback mechanism. He also advocated for periodic reviews of portals used for online operations.

He also made suggestions in the meeting to ensure that government offices at newly created taluka headquarters become operational at the earliest so that people receive quick services, and to hold district-wise review meetings in the coming times under the guidance of the Chief Minister.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department Dr. Jayanti Ravi clarified the objective of the conference and stated that under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel, the state government has taken people-centric steps for revenue simplification.

District collectors should take responsibility for capacity building and training of district-level karmayogis so that the benefits of these measures reach the grassroots.

He added that the Chief Minister has recently taken an important decision by approving posts of Inspector of Land Reforms at the taluka level, and collectors need to pay special attention so that the pendency of land-related issues is reduced.

According to a release, this conference was attended by Chief Secretary MK Das, senior secretaries, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Vikrant Pandey, District Collectors, and officials of the Revenue Department.

In this one-day conference, in particular, reviews of pending cases for iORA/E-Dhara, iRCMS, DCLR/ALT, and discussions on issues related to the Health Department were held. (ANI)

