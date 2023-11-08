Vapi (Gujarat) [India], November 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday launched 12 Goods and Services Tax (GST) Seva Kendras at Gyandham School, Vapi, in Gujarat.

The Union Finance Minister also gave away prizes to six customers with a cheque award of Rs 10 lakh to those who participated in the Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme. The winners uploaded their valid GST bills to the app after making a purchase.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said these state-of-the-art centres will help increase the ease of doing business in the country. While congratulating Gujarat for taking the lead in establishing such centres, the Finance Minister said it will prove to be a role model for other states to follow.

The Finance Minister of Gujarat, Kanubhai Desai, was present on the occasion, along with Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), and senior officials of the GST department.

Speaking about the Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme, the Finance Minister said that the common citizen of the country can make a valuable contribution to the development of the nation by asking for a bill from the trader or shopkeeper while making a purchase.

"It is the right of the consumer to take the bill and it is the duty of the trader-shopkeeper to pay the bill", Sitharaman added.

The Finance Minister said that such incentives will encourage more and more people to take bills and upload bills on the portal to participate in the scheme.

Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar (MBMA) is a scheme launched by the CBIC on September 1, 2023, to promote the culture of generating bills and invoices during sale-purchase transactions. A campaign in support of the MBMA scheme to create awareness among the people is already going on.

State Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai thanked the Union Finance Minister for gifting the GST Seva Kendra to Vapi on the occasion of Diwali and said that when GST was implemented, many concerns were expressed but by taking the views of all the members of the GST Council in every state, the Union Finance Minister, as the chairperson of the GST Council, has always given priority to the interests of the people.

"It was the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the dream 'One Nation, One Tax' has now come true. Due to its business-friendly policies, Gujarat has now become the growth engine of the country's economy. The campaign Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar has been a great success," he said. (ANI)

