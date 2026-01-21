Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): In a major boost to air connectivity and tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated heli taxi services connecting Shimla with Kullu, Reckong Peo (Kinnaur) and Chandigarh. The services were formally flagged off from the Sanjouli Heliport in the state capital.

The heli taxi operations are being run under the Government of India's UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme in partnership with Heritage Aviation, aimed at improving regional connectivity in hilly and remote areas.

Addressing mediapersons after flagging off the service, the Chief Minister said tourism occupies a central place in the state government's priorities, and the new heli services would add a fresh dimension to Himachal Pradesh's tourism and transport infrastructure.

"Our government is focused on strengthening tourism by making the best use of Himachal Pradesh's natural beauty. Tourism generates revenue for the state and employment for local people," Sukhu said.

Taking a dig at the previous government in Himachal, Sukhu alleged that it focused mainly on constructing buildings worth thousands of crores without ensuring their effective utilisation.

"The previous government constructed buildings worth nearly ₹3,500 crore, many of which are lying vacant. We believe in creating functional infrastructure that benefits people and contributes to economic growth," he added.

The Chief Minister said the Sanjouli Heliport, whose foundation stone was laid during the tenure of former CM Virbhadra Singh, remained incomplete for years due to a lack of funds. He said the present Congress government completed the project by coordinating with both the state and central civil aviation authorities and ensuring all required safety measures.

Sukhu particularly appreciated the efforts of Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi for advocating air connectivity to the tribal district of Kinnaur, stating that Reckong Peo's inclusion in the heli network would prove beneficial for residents, tourists and patients requiring quick medical access.

He also thanked Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Raghubir Singh Bali for repeatedly pursuing the matter with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, which helped secure approvals for new heliports in the state.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government has sanctioned ₹15 crore per heliport, and four new heliports at Hamirpur, Palampur, Rakad (Kangra) and Chamba are expected to be completed by March-April next year. Plans are also underway to develop heliports in Solan and Sirmaur districts with support from the Centre.

However, Sukhu noted that heli services in mountainous regions are subject to weather conditions and cannot operate throughout the year.

"Due to turbulence and adverse weather, helicopter services cannot be available all 365 days, but whenever they are operational, people should take full advantage of them," said Sukhu.

Meanwhile, Heritage Aviation Chief Executive Officer Rohit Mathur said the company has been awarded the Shimla-Kullu and Shimla-Reckong Peo routes under the UDAN scheme and operations commenced from Wednesday.

Mathur said the services will operate daily, with two flights per day on the Shimla-Kullu route and one daily flight on the Shimla-Reckong-Peo route, using six-seater Airbus H125 helicopters.

He said the fare has been fixed at ₹3,500 for Shimla-Kullu and ₹4,000 for Shimla-Reckong-Peo, with the pricing subsidised through a joint partnership between the Himachal Pradesh government and the operator. Tickets can be booked through the company's official website.

Due to helicopter limitations, Mathur said passengers will be allowed only 5 kg of hand baggage, as there is limited space for luggage.

Describing the Sanjauli Heliport as a modern facility, Mathur said all regulatory approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) were obtained after due process.

"The heliport has excellent infrastructure and safety arrangements. Although approvals took time, everything is now in place. Given Himachal Pradesh's strong tourism potential, we are very optimistic about the response to these heli services," he said.

The launch of heli taxi services is expected to significantly reduce travel time, improve access to remote regions and provide a faster alternative for tourists, business travellers and patients across the state. (ANI)

