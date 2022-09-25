Gir Somnath, Sep 25 (PTI) A fisherman from a port village in Gir Somnath in Gujarat was arrested as 16 packets of charas weighing 17 kilograms and valued at Rs 26.45 lakh were allegedly hidden in his house, police said on Sunday.

Accused Shabbir Kharia found the 16 abandoned packets of charas after they washed ashore, an official said.

The packets recovered from the accused were part of the same consignment that were recently recovered from the sea coasts in Gir Somnath, Porbandar and Junagadh districts, Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja said.

"A joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) and Local Crime Branch (LCB) was formed after a tip-off was received that a man was keeping charas packets in his house. After recovering 16 packets of charas weighing around 17 kg and valued at Rs 26.5 lakh, we nabbed Shabbir Kharia," Jadeja told reporters.

The packets are like the 350 found around a month-and-half back on the shore here, he added.

The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) is investigating the case as such packets were found from the sea coasts across three coastal districts, including Gir Somnath, Jadeja added.

"Primary investigation has revealed the accused found the packets from the sea shore and decided to keep it at his home instead of informing the police. We had held meetings in coastal areas and informed people to let the police know whenever they came across such packets," he said.

Kharia has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

