Panchmahal (Gujarat) [India], June 29 (ANI): Four children were killed and several others injured after a compound wall collapsed in Gujarat's Panchmahal, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, four children were found dead and several others were injured following a wall collapse in the Chandrapura village located in Halol taluka of Panchmahal district.

The officials added that further details are being investigated.

"We are investigating further details into the matter," said the officials.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

