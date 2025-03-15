Bharuch, Mar 15 (PTI) Four persons, including two children died, and two others are missing in five separate incidents of drowning in Gujarat's Bharuch district, police said Saturday.

Six revellers met with accidents while bathing in Narmada river, canals and lakes in five villages on the occasion of Holi on Friday, they said.

While the bodies of four of them were fished out, two are still missing, Bharuch Fire Officer Chirag Gadhvi said.

The drowning incidents were reported from Samani, Dayadra, Rahadpor, Maktampur and Kelod villages, he said.

Efforts are being made to trace two youths who drowned separately in Narmada at Maktampur and Kalod villages, Gadhvi said.

Two children, aged 7 and 11, drowned in a lake at Nandelav village. While the body of the seven-year-old was fished out on Friday, the other's body was found on Saturday, the official said.

In another incident, a youth drowned in a canal near Samani. A fire brigade team launched an operation and retrieved his body, he said.

Another youth drowned in a canal in Rahadpor, an official said.

