Botad, Nov 25 (PTI) Four farm labourers, including a woman, were found dead at an agricultural field in Botad district of Gujarat on Wednesday, police said.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ratanbhai Nayak (52), Fatehsinh Baraiya (60), Trikam Nayak (58) and his wife Kanta Nayak (55), all natives of Kathmandva village in Chhotaudepur district, they said.

"They were found dead at an agricultural field at Lathidad village of Botad. We have sent their bodies for post mortem and an investigation has been launched," Botad district Superintendent of Police Harshad Mehta said.

Their family members back home told reporters that the deceased had gone to Lathidad a week back to work as farm labourers.

