Gandhinagar ( Gujarat) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) has submitted its third report containing ten key recommendations to the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The report aims to ensure a transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric governance through digital infrastructure and systemic reforms.

The chief minister formed the GARC to implement essential reforms in the administrative structure and functioning of the state government. This initiative aims to build a Viksit Gujarat@2047, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Soon after the 2025-26 Budget announcement regarding the formation of GARC, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel constituted the Commission under the chairmanship of Hasmukh Adhia, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister.

The Commission was entrusted with the responsibility of implementing essential reforms in the administrative structure and functioning of the state government. Under Hasmukh Adhia's guidance, GARC has submitted two recommendation reports to the state government so far.

The third report submitted by GARC to Chief Minister Patel reflects his citizen-first approach, focusing on placing the citizen at the centre and ensuring easy access to government services. Under the guidance of Hasmukh Adhia, the report aims to ensure a transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric governance through digital infrastructure and systemic reforms.

Unified distribution of scholarship schemes on a single platform, QR code and UPI-based ticket booking in government buses, real-time tracking of bus services, DigiLocker-enabled access to official documents, and SMS/WhatsApp updates on application status; these initiatives will enhance accessibility and strengthen citizen trust in government services.

Automated pension disbursal, digital service books, and surveys regarding employee satisfaction will also improve administrative efficiency. These recommendations represent a major step toward transforming Gujarat into a progressive, digitally empowered state.

While presenting this third report to the Chief Minister, GARC Chairman Hasmukh Adhia stated: "This report is prepared with the goal of 'Technology-enabled governance for empowered citizens' and Making people not just participants but partners in Gujarat's development."

The recommendations of the third GARC report are available on the GARC website: https://garcguj.in/resources.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister MK Das, Advisor to the Chief Minister SS. Rathore, Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department, Hareet Shukla, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Avantika Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister, Vikrant Pandey, and officials from GARC were present.

The key recommendations presented by GARC in its third report to the state government are as follows:

(1) One Student - One ID - One Portal: A unified, transparent, and technology-driven platform, the Gujarat Unified Scholarship Portal, will be developed to streamline all scholarship schemes offered by various departments. This portal will accelerate processing, eliminate duplication, and reduce the administrative burden on staff.

(2) The government will develop a fully automated pension disbursal system for retired employees, covering everything from pension payment order generation and digital verification of service records to direct credit of pension into bank accounts the day after retirement.

(3) The government will set up a dedicated task force to integrate all Government Resolutions (GRs) on key subjects across departments and make them available in an easy-to-understand, subject-wise format through a GR portal. This will eliminate inconsistencies in interpretation.

(4) With support from professional agencies, the government will develop a robust GIS-based system to comprehensively map all government properties and services across talukas and villages, covering everything from project inspection to U.T.C. This will help ensure efficient budget allocation and minimise work duplication.

(5) In collaboration with professional agencies, the government will re-engineer processes for high-footprint citizen services to provide automated SMS/WhatsApp updates at key stages such as 'Application received,' 'Submitted,' 'Documents verified,' 'Under process,' 'Under approval,' and 'Application completed.' It will also partner with trusted courier services to ensure the secure delivery of government documents.

(6) To improve the public transport experience, the government will introduce systems for ticket purchases through QR codes and UPI, along with real-time updates on bus schedules, availability, and locations. A QR code-based feedback mechanism will also be implemented to ensure continuous service improvement.

(7) To make official documents easily accessible, the government will link all service delivery systems, such as applications, forms, and services, with DigiLocker, in collaboration with professional agencies. Thus, authenticated documents and certificates issued by the government will be directly available in the citizen's DigiLocker.

(8) The government will digitise the service books of all employees within the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) and begin digitising historical records, including educational qualifications, training attended, and past postings.

(9) The government will develop a system to publish a dynamic, comprehensive e-civil list and an automatic provisional seniority list for all government employees.

(10) The government will conduct digital surveys to assess work allocation, role assumption, and job satisfaction among Class 1 and Class 2 officers of the Gujarat Government. (ANI)

