Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 13 (ANI): The Gujarat government has allocated an annual budget of Rs 20-30 crore to the Suraksha Setu Society, a release said on Thursday.

According to the release, the Suraksha Setu Society has significantly contributed to enhancing public safety across the state.

The Suraksha Setu Society was established in September 2012 under the leadership of the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since its inception, it has played a pivotal role in strengthening community policing, placing Gujarat at the forefront of public safety initiatives. The society undertakes various activities, including women's safety and empowerment, child protection, and counselling for senior citizens and students.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Government has remained dedicated to protecting its citizens. An annual budget of Rs 20 to Rs 30 crore has been allocated for the Suraksha Setu Society, which has been actively fostering public empowerment and strengthening safety measures for the past 12 years.

The Suraksha Setu Society has positively impacted society whether it's women's self-defence and empowerment, rehabilitation of women bootleggers, student police cadet scheme, traffic awareness programs, counselling of senior citizens or student counselling and police station visits.

In 2024-25, a total of 98,852 women received self-defence training, equipping them with essential skills for personal safety and fostering a secure environment under the Suraksha Setu Society.

Over 478 women have been rehabilitated, transitioning from illicit activities to lawful livelihoods, thereby reducing crime and promoting social stability.

Nearly 45,579 students from Classes 8 and 9 have participated in this initiative, shaping them into responsible and civic-minded future leaders.

More than 1,62,000 citizens have been educated on road safety, contributing to a safer and more responsible driving culture across Gujarat.

Around 79,931 senior citizens have been counselled, ensuring awareness and compliance with the law.

Approximately 49,014 students have undergone counselling, while over 94,800 children have visited police stations, fostering awareness, trust, and mutual respect between the youth and law enforcement. (ANI)

