Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 6 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, preparing to host its own version of Maha Kumbh, offering a sacred opportunity for devotees to deepen their faith, and also provide a unique chance for participants to undertake the Parikrama of all 51 Shakti Peeths in one location within their lifetime, state government said in a statement on Thursday.

The Maha Kumbh of Maa Amba devotees will take place at the Ambaji Shakti Peeth, one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, located in the Danta taluka of Banaskantha district from February 9 to 11.

"Sanatan Dharma has recently captured widespread attention both in India and globally, particularly with the historic beginning of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, after 144 years. Lakhs of devotees from across the country, along with many from around the world, have gathered at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh to take a sacred dip in the holy Triveni Sangam," read the state government's statement.

The Ambaji Shakti Peeth, one of the 51 sacred Shakti Peeths dedicated to Goddess Parvati, holds a special place in this gathering.

In 2004, the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi envisioned and initiated the creation of replicas of the remaining 51 Shakti Peeths at Ambaji. The construction was completed in 2014, allowing devotees to experience the darshan of all Shakti Peeths under one roof, according to the statement.

"Participation in the 51 Shakti Peeth Parikrama Mahotsav has been growing steadily each year. In 2024, around 13.15 lakh devotees took part, and this year, the number is expected to exceed 15 lakh," the statement added.

The 51 Shakti Peeth Mahotsav is held annually at Ambaji from Maha Sud 12 to Maha Sud 14, according to Rameshbhai Merja, a member Secretary of the Gujarat Pilgrimage Development Board.

The statement added that the government has arranged for all the facilities for devotees, including free meals and parking arrangements.

The statement added, "In collaboration with the Banaskantha district administration, has arranged all necessary facilities, including free meals, for the devotees attending the 51 Shakti Peeth Parikrama Mahotsav. The essence of this festival lies in this mantra: "rare opportunity to visit all 51 Shakti Peeths in a single lifetime and at one location."

Temporary free parking for ST buses is available at RTO Circle Road, the Civil Hospital area opposite New College, GMDC Ground, and Shanti Van. (ANI)

