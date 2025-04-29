Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 29 (ANI): Ahmedabad Police and Municipal Corporation in Gujarat launched a campaign to remove demolition and invasion at Chandola Lake on Tuesday.

The campaign aims to completely overthrow anti-national and illegal activities. Safe shelters created by demolition and destroying the natural lake or ponds have been demolished.

This confirms the government's firm resolve that no anti-national or anti-social activities will be tolerated. In fact, any such activity will be dealt with in an exemplary way.

The campaign to remove this huge invasion was focused on the aspects, including Al-Qaeda sleeper cell and other terrorist networks, as a few months ago where 4 terrorists were detained and have been demolished.

Notably, in recent years, Gujarat ATS has arrested four active members of AQIS (al-Qaeda Indian subcontinent) banned from an area of Ahmedabad city under the UAPA, originally from Bangladesh. The NIA is currently investigating the case. Currently, many terrorists from ABT/JMB and other terrorist organisations are trying to infiltrate after being released from Bangladeshi jails.

Illegal invasion of several open drug cartels has been demolished. In the past, numerous drug cases have emerged from the area, and the drug trade was prevalent there. Many Bangladeshi citizens played an active role in these activities.

A significant number of illegal Bangladeshi residents were detained, and their invasion was demolished. Ahmedabad police have successfully demolished several criminal networks of illegal Bangladeshi residents during this operation.

A large prostitution network operating in the area has been exposed: prostitution and traffic network.

Last year, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch also registered a case of false and illegal documents and money laundering, where the accused were making money through illegal activities here and transferring it illegally to Bangladesh.

Ahmedabad City Crime Branch will soon file an FIR in a case where Bangladeshi citizens obtained Indian passports by making false documents.

Under the instructions of the Gujarat Chief Minister and the Minister of Home and under the guidance of DGP and CP, on April 25, 2025, a high -level meeting was held to eradicate illegal activities in the Chandola area, prevent infiltration in the future and prevent invasion of government property like Chandola Lake.

At this meeting, all districts were instructed to take action against the intruders. Based on these instructions, the Ahmedabad city police conducted a combing operation on April 7 at 3:00 am.

In today's historic campaign, more than 3 policemen, 3 companies of SRP, 3 employees of the municipal corporation, 3 JCBs, 3 trucks, 3 teams of electricians, 3 medical teams, 3 fire tenders together with more than 3 huts, and illegal pondsNatural resource re -obtained an area containing such a pure natural reservoir. (ANI)

