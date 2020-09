Ahmedabad, Sep 16 (PTI) The Gujarat government has decided against reopening schools from September 21 in light of the COVID-19 situation in the state, minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said on Wednesday.

The state government took the decision "in the interest of students" during a cabinet meet presided over by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar, the education minister said.

Also Read | Jaya Prada Supports Ravi Kishan’s Comments on Drug Trafficking, Claims Jaya Bachchan is Doing Politics Over the Issue.

While announcing the "Unlock-4" guidelines earlier this month, the Centre had clarified that the final call to reopen schools from September 21 for Classes 9 to 12 will be taken by respective states, Chudasama told reporters.

As per the Centre's SOPs, students can visit schools to take guidance from teachers from September 21 with their parents' permission, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Teacher Attempts Suicide at MLA House Over Salary Not Being Paid, Says Report.

"The Centre had clarified that it's not compulsory for states to implement these SOPs from September 21. There is a risk of transmission of the virus if students gather at one place. It is not advisable for students to visit schools in the present situation," the minister said.

Hence, the state government has decided not to reopen schools from September 21 and appropriate decision will be taken once the situation improves, he said, adding that online education will continue in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)