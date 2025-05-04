Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Gujarat government started a campaign called "Swasthya Gujarat, Medasvita Mukt Gujarat" to help people stay healthy and free from diseases. This campaign focuses on reducing obesity and promoting a healthy lifestyle through yoga.

A yoga event was held in Surat as part of this campaign, organized by the Gujarat State Yoga Board. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi attended the event as the chief guest.

Sanghvi said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Assembly has passed a special resolution this year to make Gujarat a Healthy and Obesity-Free State. He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his radio program Mann Ki Baat, urged all citizens to live a healthy and obesity-free life by practicing yoga.

Speaking to mediapersons, Gujarat Home Minister said, "PM Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program appealed that every citizen of the country should be obesity free and healthy. Under the guidance of CM Bhupendra Patel, a special resolution has been taken in the Legislative Assembly this year- Healthy Gujarat, Obesity Free Gujarat. Thousands of citizens of Surat city are involved in this program of obesity free Gujarat. In the coming days, the Gujarat government is determined to take this program to every village of the state..."

The Gujarat government has formed the Gujarat State Yoga Board to connect people with yoga.

The yoga program in Surat was organized ahead of International Yoga Day (June 21) to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga and healthy living.

Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said that the Gujarat government has decided to hold yoga in the assembly, under which the work of making the entire state free has been started. It has been decided to take yoga not only to cities but also to villages. (ANI)

