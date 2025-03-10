Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 10 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has upgraded 69 municipalities with a vision to make the state's cities dynamic, vibrant, and liveable through sustainable urban development.

According to an official release, this initiative reflects Gujarat's commitment to leading the development journey of Viksit Gujarat, aligning with the Viksit Bharat resolution set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state's rapid development has led to a growing urban population. In response, this municipal upgradation aims to enhance infrastructure, expand public amenities, and accelerate the efficient execution of development-oriented projects, ensuring a higher quality of life for residents in municipal areas.

As a result of this municipal upgradation, 21 additional municipalities have been included in the 'A' category, which comprises municipalities with a population of over 1 lakh.

Similarly, 22 more municipalities have been added to the 'B' category, which includes municipalities with a population ranging from 50,000 to one lakh, and 26 additional municipalities have been included in the 'C' category, which consists of municipalities with a population between 25,000 and 50,000.

Furthermore, key district headquarters municipalities, including Khambhalia, Lunawada, Modasa, Vyara, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, and Rajpipla, have been upgraded to the 'A' category. Additionally, municipalities of major religious and tourist destinations with high visitor and pilgrim footfall, such as Dwarka, Palitana, Chotila, and Dakor, have also been upgraded as part of this initiative.

Recognising Vadnagar's 2,500-year-old rich cultural heritage and its prominence on national and international platforms, it has also been upgraded to the 'A' category.

As part of this municipal upgradation, approximately Rs 2,882 crore will be allocated for various development projects, including infrastructure enhancements, outgrowth area development, city identity initiatives, and municipal service improvements under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shehri Vikas Yojana.

Each 'A' category municipality will receive an estimated grant of Rs 28 crore, while 'B' category municipalities will receive around Rs 22 crore, 'C' category municipalities Rs 15.5 crore, and 'D' category municipalities Rs 10 crore. (ANI)

