Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 14 (ANI): Gujarat has become the largest producer of processed potatoes used to make crispy items like French fries and wafers, a press release said.

India, which once imported French fries, has now not only started cultivating the specific potato variety required but has also begun exporting French fries to global markets. The country is producing large quantities of processed potatoes used to make crispy items like French fries and wafers, according to the release by Gujarat CMO.

In 2004-05, the production of processed potatoes was less than one lakh tonne and was cultivated in just 4,000 hectare. In two decades, the production of the breed increased by over 10 times to 11.50 lakh tonnes in about 37,000 hectares. The area of production also increased by nine times.

Gujarat has emerged as the largest producer of processed potatoes and the leading exporter of French fries and wafers in recent years. Uttar Pradesh and Punjab follow Gujarat in the production of processed potatoes, the release said.

Gujarat cultivates processing-grade potatoes, which are extensively supplied to processed food industries across the country for making French fries, chips, or frozen foods. In 2024-25, the state produced 48.59 Lakh tonnes of potatoes, of which over 25% are processed, and the remaining are mostly Kufri, the potatoes used for making sabjis.

Of the total production of processed potatoes in Gujarat, about 60 per cent is used for making wafers and around 40 per cent for French fries. Sabarkantha, Aravalli, and Banaskantha are the key contributing districts, meeting the rising demand for French fries and wafers in India.

According to the press release, in 2024-25, potato cultivation was carried out over 1.19 lakh hectares in Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, and Aravalli, and a total of 38 lakh tonnes of potatoes were produced with an average productivity of 32.36 tonnes per hectare.

Value-added agricultural products are those whose price increases through processing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised value-added crops to empower farmers across the country. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has achieved remarkable success in cultivating processing-grade potatoes through farmer-centric policies, as well as strong support from the Agriculture Department and Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation.

In 2022-23, Banaskantha recorded a production of 15.79 lakh tonnes of potatoes from 53,548 hectares, with a productivity of 29.5 tonnes per hectare. In 2023-24, the district produced 15.62 lakh tonnes from 52,089 hectares at 30 tonnes per hectare. This number rose to 18.70 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, the highest in any district of Gujarat. During this period, the cultivation area was 61,016 hectares with a productivity of 30.65 tonnes per hectare.

Following Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, and Aravalli have also seen significant potato production. In 2024-25, Sabarkantha produced 12.97 lakh tonnes of potatoes from 37,999 hectares, with a productivity of 34.13 tonnes per hectare. Although potato farming in Aravalli started more recently compared to other districts, it has made a substantial contribution to the state's total output. In 2024-25, Aravalli produced 6.99 lakh tonnes from 20,515 hectares, with a productivity of 34.05 tonnes per hectare, the press release said.

The northern belt of Gujarat has become ideal for producing chip-grade and French fry-grade potatoes due to its fertile soil, favourable climate, and advanced farming systems. Varieties like Lady Rosetta, Kufri Chipsona, and Santana are cultivated here, known for their high dry matter content and low sugar content, making them perfect for crispy, golden fries. These potatoes are supplied to frozen food processors, quick-service restaurants, and are also exported, particularly to the Middle East. Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, and Aravalli districts are equipped with advanced cold storage facilities that support this supply chain. (ANI)

