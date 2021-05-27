Ahmedabad, May 27 (PTI) Gujarat's coronavirus tally crossed the eight lakh-mark on Thursday with the addition of 2,869 cases, the state health department said.

The case count in the state now stood at 8,00,866, it said.

The death toll in the state reached 9,734 on Thursday after 33 patients succumbed to the infection, including six in Ahmedabad district and four each in Surat and Vadodara.

A total of 9,302 patients recuperated from the infection during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 7,42,050 and the recovery rate to 92.66 per cent.

The highest number of 375 new cases were recorded in Vadodara city alone, followed by 338 in Ahmedabad city, 208 in Surat city, 155 in Vadodara district and 115 in Rajkot city.

There are 49,082 active cases in Gujarat at present, of which 583 are on ventilator.

A total of 1,62,76,699 crore people have been vaccinated in the state so far.

During the day, 2.26 lakh persons were administered coronavirus vaccines in Gujarat.

In the adjoining union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, 11 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, a release by the authorities said, adding that 27 patients also recovered and were given discharge during the day.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,00,866, new cases 2,869, death toll 9,734, discharged 7,42,050, active cases 49,082 and people tested so far - figures not released.

