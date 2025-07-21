Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 21 (ANI): Gujarat has long played a significant role in making India the world's largest mango-producing country. Today, mangoes from Gujarat, especially the uniquely fragrant and flavorful Kesar variety, are not only dominating local markets but also making a strong impact internationally. In recent years, Gujarat has set new benchmarks in mango exports, a result of the state government's visionary efforts.

Due to the proactive support and encouragement of the state government, mango cultivators in Gujarat exported over 856 metric tonnes of mangoes in the year 2024-25 alone. Moreover, during the five years from 2019-20 to 2024-25, the state exported more than 3,000 metric tonnes of mangoes to several international markets, including the United States and South Africa. These figures underscore the rising global demand and growing recognition of the superior quality of Gujarat's mangoes.

In this context, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel stated that the popularity of Gujarat's Kesar mango continues to grow steadily. In response to the rising global demand for mangoes, the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has implemented a range of incentive-driven initiatives to boost mango cultivation across Gujarat.

Consequently, over 1.77 lakh hectares, accounting for 37% of Gujarat's total 4.71 lakh hectares under horticultural crops, are dedicated solely to mango cultivation. Agriculture Minister further stated that Gujarat's favourable climate and diverse soil conditions support the growth of not only the renowned Kesar mango but also other popular varieties, such as Alphonso, Rajapuri, Totapuri, and Sonpari.

Agriculture Minister further stated that mango cultivation in Gujarat is predominantly concentrated in the districts of Valsad, Navsari, Gir Somnath, Kutch, and Surat. In the year 2024-25, Valsad led with the highest area under mango cultivation at 38,000 hectares, followed by Navsari with 34,800 hectares, Gir Somnath with 18,400 hectares, Kutch with 12,000 hectares, and Surat with over 10,200 hectares.

The Kesar mango from Talala Gir in Gujarat is globally acclaimed for its exceptional quality and has been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The Agriculture Minister further said that, in addition to Gir, the cultivation of Kesar mangoes has seen a significant rise in the Kutch region as well.

Over 805 Metric Tonnes of Mangoes irradiated and exported via the Bavla Irradiation Unit in the last five years

Approximately 224 metric tonnes of Kesar mangoes were irradiated and exported this year through the Gujarat Agro Radiation Processing Facility, established by the state government near Ahmedabad at Bavla. This facility is Gujarat's first and the country's fourth USDA-APHIS certified irradiation unit. Over the past five years, the unit has processed and exported around 805 metric tonnes of mangoes through irradiation treatment.

Notably, farmers in Gujarat had to send their produce to Mumbai for gamma irradiation to export fruits like mangoes. This often led to increased transportation costs and post-harvest losses. With the establishment of this unit by the state government, farmers can now avail of gamma irradiation services locally at Ahmedabad-Bavla itself, enabling them to export their produce more efficiently and secure better prices for their mangoes.

Under the Agriculture Department, Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Ltd has established three key infrastructure facilities in the Ahmedabad district essential for mango exports -- a gamma irradiation unit, an integrated pack house, and a perishable air cargo complex. With USDA-APHIS approval in place, the integrated use of these facilities has begun to significantly benefit farmers by ensuring better quality assurance for mangoes and pomegranates, reducing post-harvest losses, and lowering transportation costs. (ANI)

