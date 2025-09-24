Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 24 (ANI): Gujarat Minister of Higher and Technical Education Rushikesh Patel stated that the two-day Startup Conclave played a pivotal role in providing a new direction to the country's youth, including those in Gujarat, while empowering them to become more self-reliant.

Since 2014, a new initiative in the form of startups has begun to support budding entrepreneurs across India. Today's conclave is not the culmination but the beginning of a new journey for the youth, initiated with government support under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The two-day 'Startup Conclave and Exhibition - 2025' held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, concluded today in the presence of Minister of Higher and Technical Education Rushikesh Patel, according to a release from the Gujarat CMO.

He further said that unicorns, investors, industrialists, and entrepreneurs from across the country participated in the conclave. For students pursuing studies in technology and emerging core branches, new avenues and opportunities will open up. Today's youth, after completing higher education, are not only equipped to seek employment but, through innovation and new ideas, are also capable of generating jobs for others.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they are leveraging their talent and ideas to reach new heights and contribute to the vision of a New India. By becoming Atmanirbhar and applying technology within the country, the youth are playing a vital role in realising the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The Minister stated that by leveraging indigenous technology, India today has the capability not just to build jets but even supersonic aircraft. Citing various examples of startups, he emphasised that success comes only when we run the race from problem to solution. The state government, through startups, has provided youth with the right platform, enabling them to become job creators rather than job seekers. In today's age of AI, revolutionary changes are taking place across multiple sectors.

Through the i-Hub initiative, the state government has provided the youth with an excellent platform to turn their new ideas into reality. The Minister further stated that the Gujarat government has always been committed to providing robust support to startups.

The i-Hub has emerged as a vital platform for fostering the entrepreneurial spirit among Gujarat's youth. To further encourage innovative ideas, region-wise i-Hubs will soon be established across the state. With these regional centres, even youth from small, remote villages will have access to all necessary facilities close to home, enabling them to turn their new ideas into reality.

The active participation of young entrepreneurs will play a pivotal role in India's journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047. Their ideas and technological innovations are expected to propel India onto the global stage.

On this occasion, the Minister urged investors to further support and invest in the energy, innovative ideas, and entrepreneurial ventures of the youth.Highlighting that the future belongs to fresh ideas and young talent, the Minister said that their innovative solutions will be invaluable in addressing the challenges of today. In the 21st century, wealth will no longer be measured by money, gold, or property, but by youth who bring innovative and out-of-the-box thinking.

By trusting and investing in them, investors will not only earn returns but also help give wings to the dreams of young people. The minister also conveyed his best wishes to the youth for a bright and successful future.

During the two-day Startup Conclave, Commissioner, Higher Education, Dilip Rana shared details about the sessions and investment outcomes, highlighting that such conclaves provide a vital platform for emerging innovative ideas and young entrepreneurs. Over 18,000 entrepreneurs and students participated during the two days.

A total of 84 MoUs were signed across various sectors, with new entrepreneurs securing investments totalling Rs 232 crore. Furthermore, B2B meetings were held with over 500 investors, more than 170 startups from over 20 states participated, and over 125 industrialists took part in the Round Table Conference.

Director of Technical Education B H Talati, while welcoming the attendees, stated that during the two-day Startup Conclave, students and entrepreneurs engaged in brainstorming sessions on key sectors such as AI, IOT, Deep Tech, and Defence. Young individuals, approximately 25 to 32 years of age, shared how they had built businesses worth Rs 1,000 crore through startups and encouraged emerging startups to draw inspiration from their journeys.

On this occasion, the Minister visited the exhibition and interacted with various entrepreneurs and students associated with startups and gathered insights about their innovations.

During the event, the Minister distributed cheques worth over Rs 21 crore to six different startups, which include: Grox Company, in the Defence sector, with a cheque of Rs 10 crore to Armoury Shield Private Limited, C Fund Company, in the Deep Tech sector, with Rs 3.1 crore to Conscent AI. GSF Company, in HR Tech and Space Tech, with Rs 4.8 crore to Zenstack Private Limited and Rs 2.5 crore to WelkinRim Technology. Indicorn Angels Company, in the AI sector, with Rs 1 crore to SetMyCart. IIM Kolkata, in the Clean Technology sector, with Rs 0.5 crore to the Malhari Projects.

During the conclusion of the program, Hiranmay Mahanta, CEO of i-Hub, delivered the vote of thanks. At the closing ceremony, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, Smt. Sunaina Tomar, officials from the Higher Education Department, entrepreneurs, investors, and a large number of youth entrepreneurs and students were present. (ANI)

