Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) operated additional bus services during the summer vacation. From May 1 to May 31, 2025, over 8 lakh passengers benefited from this initiative, according to a release issued by the state government.

According to the officials, to improve passenger convenience during the summer vacation, the ST Corporation operated over 1,400 extra express buses daily, connecting key cities across Gujarat.

This included nearly 500 trips from Surat to Saurashtra, around 210 from Saurashtra to North Gujarat, approximately 300 from South Gujarat to North Gujarat, and 300 to various destinations within Saurashtra.

Additionally, interstate services saw increased passenger traffic on routes between Gujarat and neighbouring states like Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The GSRTC ensured convenient travel to religious and tourist destinations through well-planned services from Ahmedabad. This included 10 daily trips to Ambaji, Somnath, and Dwarka, and five daily trips to Dakor, Pavagadh, and Girnar. For tourist spots like the Statue of Unity, Sasan Gir, and Saputara, five trips were operated daily, while 10 daily services were run to Diu and Kutch.

For interstate travel, two daily trips from Ahmedabad connected passengers to Mount Abu and Sundha Mata in Rajasthan, and two trips from Geeta Mandir served Maharashtra destinations like Shirdi, Nashik, and Dhulia.

Between May 1 and May 31, 2025, GSRTC operated 2,780 additional buses, completing 16,438 extra trips and serving 8.22 lakh passengers. The same period in 2024 saw 1,988 extra buses, 11,674 trips, and 5.84 lakh passengers. This marks a year-on-year increase of 2.38 lakh passengers availing ST Corporation's summer vacation services.

To ensure passenger convenience, ST Corporation conducted 16,438 trips between May 1 and May 31, 2025, covering 15.61 lakh kilometres and generating Rs3.78 crore in revenue. In comparison, May 2024 saw 11,674 trips and Rs2.94 crore in earnings. These figures highlight the state government's commitment to strong leadership and quality public transport infrastructure.

"Gujarat's robust public transportation system, accessible to both urban and rural citizens, reflects the visionary leadership of former Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Guided by the Prime Minister and led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government continues to advance transformative reforms in the road transport sector to enhance passenger convenience," said an official release. (ANI)

