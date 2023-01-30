Vadodara, Jan 30 (PTI) A court in Vadodara in Gujarat on Monday remanded 15 persons arrested in the panchayat junior clerk exam paper leak case in 11-day custody of the state's Anti Terrorist Squad.

Judicial Magistrate RR Mistry remanded them in ATS custody till February 10.

The ATS had arrested 15 accused in the early hours of Sunday from a computerised exam centre in Vadodara with the copy of the question paper of the panchayat junior clerk exam hours before it was scheduled to be held across the state.

One more accused, identified as Jeet Nayak, was arrested from Hyderabad and brought to Ahmedabad.

The ATS had sought 14 days' remand to get to the bottom of the criminal conspiracy behind the leak and to find out about other people involved in the incident as well as the total amount exchanged, said district government pleader Anil Desai.

On Monday, the Gujarat ATS told court the copy of the question paper was procured from a printing press in Hyderabad in Telangana for Rs 7 lakh and the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to sell it for Rs 7-12 lakh.

The competitive exam, for which 9.5 lakh candidates were scheduled to appear, was postponed at the last moment due to the paper leak.

