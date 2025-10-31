Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹1,220 crore at the Statue of Unity on Thursday ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), PM Modi inaugurated several newly completed projects that will significantly enhance the infrastructure and amenities for tourists visiting Ekta Nagar. These projects include the GSEC & SSNNL Quarters, constructed at a cost of ₹56.33 crore; Birsa Munda Bhavan, worth ₹303 crore; the Hospitality District (Phase-1), developed at ₹54.65 crore; and 25 e-buses, worth ₹30 crore.

Other important projects inaugurated were the Satpuda Protection Wall and Riverfront, constructed at a cost of ₹20.72 crore; the Vaman Vriksha Vatika (Bonsai Garden), developed at ₹18.68 crore; and the Walkway (Phase 2) at ₹8.09 crore. Other notable projects include Approach Road at ₹5.55 crore, e-Bus Charging Depot at ₹5.52 crore, Smart Bus Stop (Phase-2) at ₹4.68 crore, CC Road at ₹3.18 crore, Dam Replica and Garden at ₹1.48 crore, and SBB Garden at ₹1.09 crore.

Additionally, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for ten major development projects, including the Museum of the Royal Kingdoms of India, at a cost of ₹367.25 crore, and a Visitor Centre worth ₹140.45 crore. Other notable projects include Veer Balak Udyan at ₹90.46 crore, Travelator Extension at the Statue of Unity costing ₹27.43 crore, and a Sports Complex worth ₹23.60 crore.

Other projects added were the 24-meter-wide Ekta Nagar Colony Road, developed at ₹22.29 crore; the Jetty Development, at ₹12.50 crore; the CISF Barracks, at ₹3.48 crore; the jetty work near Shoolpaneshwar Temple, costing ₹12.50 crore; and the Rain Forest project, at ₹12.85 crore.

These projects aim to enhance the tourist experience, improve accessibility and support sustainability initiatives in the area. "With a total investment of over Rs 1,220 crore, the projects reflect the Government's vision of promoting ecotourism, green mobility, smart infrastructure, and tribal development in the region surrounding the world's tallest statue," the release said. (ANI)

