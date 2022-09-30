Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], September 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone and dedicated various projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Ambaji.

Thousands of people thronged the event and cheered as PM Modi digitally pressed the launch.

The programmes in Ambaji include laying the foundation stone of over 45,000 houses built under the PM Awas Yojana. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Taranga Hill - Ambaji - Abu Road New Broad Gauge Line and development of pilgrimage facilities at Ambaji temple under the PRASAD scheme.

The new rail line is expected to benefit lakhs of devotees visiting Ambaji, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and will enrich the worship experience of the devotees at all these pilgrimage places. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the construction of the runway and associated infrastructure at Air Force Station, Deesa; Ambaji Bypass Road among others.

Earlier, zeal and fervour echoed in the streets of Ambaji in Gujarat when Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow on Friday.

Thousands of people thronged the area as they raised slogans.

PM Modi's convoy was welcomed with flower petals being showered on his car while the security detail was seen clearing out the pieces and way.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy made way for an ambulance.

The car trails stopped in alignment on one side of the road for an easy passage of the ambulance as the convoy was on its way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad. (ANI)

