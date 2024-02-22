Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 22 (ANI): As part of his current tour in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) in Surat on Thursday where he is scheduled to launch the new Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) in the district.

Built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), at a cost of more than Rs 22,500 crore, the KAPS-3 and KAPS-4 projects have a cumulative capacity of 1400 megawatts and are the largest indigenous PHWRs, said an official release.

As per the official release, the PHWRs are first-of-its-kind reactors with advanced safety features comparable with the best in the world.

"The two reactors will produce about 10.4 billion units of clean electricity per year and benefit consumers of multiple states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Goa and UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu," said the release.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in the state's Navsari district on Thursday afternoon.

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome from the local people of Navsari. Scores of people gathered to welcome and cheer for the Prime Minister.

Thousands of spectators including children, youth, and elderly of Navsari participated in the roadshow to welcome and catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

Addressing the gathering at Navsari, the Prime Minister spoke about the country's first PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (MITRA) Park situated at Vansi Borsi village in Gujarat's Navsari and said that PM MITRA park will give a boost to the textile sector and also generate employment to thousands of people.

Earlier in the day, at around 10:45 AM, in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister participated in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

At around 12:45 PM, the Prime Minister reached Mahesana and performed pooja and darshan at Valinath Mahadev Temple.

At around 1 PM, the Prime Minister participated in a public function in Tarabh, Mahesana where he dedicated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore.

At around 4:15 PM, the Prime Minister arrived at Navsari, where he dedicated and laid the foundation stone and initiated work commencement of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 47,000 crore.

The Prime Minister is next scheduled to visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on February 23 where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore.

"Since 2014, the Prime Minister has focused on transforming Varanasi and its adjoining areas by initiating several development projects catering to important sectors such as road, rail, aviation, tourism, education, health, drinking water, urban development, and sanitation. Taking another step in this direction, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi," said an official release from the Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)

