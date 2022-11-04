Mumbai, November 4: On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its chief ministerial candidate for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced Isudan Gadhvi's name as the party's CM face for Gujarat. Isudan Gadhvi, the 40-year-old leader joined AAP in June last year.

At present, Gadhvi is serving as the national general secretary of AAP. Besides, he is also a member of the party's national executive. Following similar trend of electing CM candidates based on people's vote, the AAP elected Isudan Gadhvi as its CM candidate for the Gujarat Assembly Elections. As per reports, Gadhvi was elected as the CM candidate based on the opinion and votes of the people of Gujarat. Isudan Gadhvi To Be CM Candidate of AAP for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022.

As AAP-led by Isudan Gadhvi prepares to take on BJP and other parties in the Gujarat Assembly Election, here's all we need to know about him.

Isudan Gadhvi, the 40-year-old AAP leader was born on January 10, 1982 in Gujarat's Dwarka.

Gadhvi has worked as a media professional and is also a former TV anchor.

The 40-year-old joined AAP in June 2021. As per reports, Gadhvi's inclusion in AAP is seen as a major move by the party in order to garner support as he enjoys a good popularity in Gujarat.

Isudan Gadhvi was declared a CM candidate on the basis of public opinion of the people of Gujarat.

Surprisingly, Gadhvi received 73 percent vote in the AAP survey on who should be its chief minister's face for Gujarat elections.

In the run up to the candidates for AAP's CM face, Gadhvi was pitted against Gopal Italia, state party unit chief, who played a major role during the Patidar community agitation.

Gadhvi belongs to a farmers' family in Gujarat's Dwarka. He also belongs to the other backward castes (OBC) community, which reportedly account for 48 percent of Gujarat's population. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Dates and Complete Schedule: Voting To Be Held in Two Phases on December 1 and December 5, Results on December 8.

It must be noted that AAP had picked Bhagwant Singh Mann as its chief ministerial candidate after conducting a similar poll in Punjab before the state assembly elections. The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in December. The state will go to poll in a two-phase election which will be held on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly Elections will be held on December 8 along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election votes.

