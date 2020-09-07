Ahmedabad, Sep 7 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,05,671 with 1,330 new cases reported on Monday, the state health department said.

With 15 more deaths, the COVID-19 fatalitiesin the state increased to 3,123, it said.

At the sametime, 1,276 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 86,034, the department said in a release here.

As many as 72,690 tests were conducted in the state for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, at a rate of 1,118.30 tests per day per million population, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,05,671, new cases 1,330, deaths 3,123, discharged 86,034, active cases 16,514 and people tested so far 28,53,371.

