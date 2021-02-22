Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (PTI) Gujarat registered 315 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,67,419 on Monday, the state health department said.

With the death of one more coronavirus patient, in Ahmedabad, during the day, the toll rose to 4,406, said a release by the department.

It said 272 patients also recovered from the infection, taking the tally of discharged people to 2,61,281.

Gujarat's rate of recovery has gone up to 97.70 per cent, said the release.

Of the 1,732 active cases in the state, 30 patients are on ventilators, while 1,702 are stable, the release said.

Ahmedabad recorded 72 new COVID-19 cases, the highest for a district in the state, followed by 66 in Vadodara, 52 in Surat and 42 in Rajkot.

The release said as many as 8.13 lakh beneficiaries were given the first dose of vaccines, while 67,300 have received the second dose in Gujarat so far.

No new case of COVID-19 emerged in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, the local administration said.

Of the total 3,374 persons found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory till now, two have died, 3,370 recovered and 2 are under treatment, said a release by the UT administration.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,67,419, new cases 315, deaths 4,406, discharged 2,61,281, active cases 1,732, people tested so far (figures not released).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)