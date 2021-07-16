Ahmedabad, Jul 16 (PTI) With the addition of 39 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Gujarat reached to 8,24,423 on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

The toll stood at 10,074, as no new casualties were reported during the day, while 70 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 8,13,743, the official said.

The state's recovery rate improved to 98.70 per cent, and the state is currently left with 606 active cases, of which seven patients are in a critical condition, he said.

Surat district reported the highest number of nine new cases, followed by Vadodara with seven, Ahmedabad with five, Amreli, Anand, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Navsari, Jamnagar and Junagadh with two each, and Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Valsad, and Patan with one each.

According to the health department, 19 out of 33 districts in Gujarat did not report a single case during the day.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported one new case and seven recoveries during the day, an official said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region stands at 10,565, of which 10,545 patients have recovered, four have died and 16 are currently undergoing treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, 2,73,547 people were inoculated against COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of jabs administered so far in Gujarat to 2,90,27,804. At least 92,16,183 doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,423, new cases 39, death toll 10,074, discharged 8,13,743, active cases 606, people tested so far - figures not released.

