Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 7 (ANI): Heavy rains for the past three days in Vadodara led to a rise in the water level of the Vishwamitri River, owing to which the main road leading to Koteshwar, Kansa Residency and Samridhi Residency located in the Vadsar area of the city got inundated and cut off from the mainland.

The residents were requested to move to safer locations by the Municipal Commissioner, but they refused to leave their houses.

Municipal Councillor Ketan Patel said, "This is Vadsar village on the bank of the River Vishwamitri. Koteshwar, Kansa Residency and Samridhi Residency, located in the Vadsar area, are inundated. Nearly 1000 people are left stranded here. We are providing them with relief material. Last year, water was upto 23 feet and villages were left waterlogged. This year, due to work on the River Vishwamitri, the damage is less. We are providing food packets."

Currently, the Vishwamitri River is below the danger mark. But the danger still persists, and the administration is alert and keeping an eye on the situation.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sam Joshi said, "This is ward number 18 in the Vadsar area. Since yesterday, there has been waterlogging in the area. We had suggested them to shift to safer places. They denied, but after that, the water level increased. All the arrangements have been made so that people do not panic. We have provided them food packets and water. They are not ready to move. According to the instructions of the Municipal Commissioner, we are available for 24 hours."

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team on Sunday rescued nine people who were stranded in the flooded Sabarmati River near Danta in Banaskantha district.

The official further added that the rescue wasn't completed yesterday due to the heavy flow in the river.

"Yesterday evening, our team received a message that about 9 people were stranded in Dhakad village near the river. We arrived there at 8 pm. However, due to the heavy flow, the rescue wasn't completed. We also took the help of a helicopter. Today, we rescued everyone. A total of 8 men and 1 woman were rescued," PSI, SDRF, MP Rawal told ANI.

The current monsoon season's average rainfall in Gujarat has been recorded at 102.89 per cent, with the southern region receiving the highest at 107.99 per cent, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

According to reports received by the SEOC, "The average rainfall of the current season in the state has been recorded at 102.89 per cent. In which 106.50 per cent rainfall has been recorded in the North Gujarat region, 107.34 per cent in the East Central Gujarat region, 91.29 per cent in the Saurashtra region and 107.99 per cent in the South region."

In the last 24 hours, Kaprada recorded 10 inches of rainfall, while Poshina and Dharampur received 6 inches each. More than 4 inches of rain were reported in Radhanpur, Umargam, Bhachau, Lakhni, Talod and Palanpur.

The SEOC said, "During the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on September 7, a total of 15 talukas, including Sanand, Kadi, Botad, Santrampur, Satlasana, Danta, Paddhari, Vav, Dhanera, Patan, Pardi, Bhiloda, Khedbrahma, Prantij, Umarpada, and Modasa, have recorded about three inches of rainfall."

It added, "Apart from this, a total of 38 talukas, including Mehsana, Tankara, Bayad, Siddhpur, Rapar, Jamkandorana, Dhanpur Khergam, Idar, Vapi, Sagbara, Jhalod, Kheralu, Visnagar, Balasinor, Tilkawada, Maliya, Daskroi, Halol, Jambudhoda, Dasada, Sankheda, Dahod, Viramgam, Dhoraji, Jodiya, Jotana, Valsad, Kadana, Halvad, Suigam, Unjha, Rajkot, Tharad, Bodeli, Dhrol and Vadnagar, have received two inches of rain. While reports of one to half an inch of rain have been received in the other 75 talukas of the state." (ANI)

