Prayagraj, September 7: An extraordinary celestial spectacle will unfold tonight as a total lunar eclipse will be visible across India, including Prayagraj. Officials from Jawahar Planetarium have clarified that the event is entirely safe to watch with the naked eye. Experts explained that a total lunar eclipse only occurs on a full moon night, when the Moon is at or near the lunar node in its orbit. In this alignment, the Sun, Earth, and Moon come in a straight line, creating the eclipse. Ordinary people can view this eclipse safely with the naked eye.

Surur Fatima, an official from Jawahar Planetarium, said the eclipse is entirely safe to observe and has no harmful effects. "People should definitely experience this rare celestial event. It is very significant for science students, and everyone should watch it. Many new discoveries in our country have been made during eclipses," she noted. Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Partial Phase Begins; Chandra Grahan Will Be Visible in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad (Watch Videos).

During the eclipse, sunlight passing through the Earth's atmosphere will scatter shorter wavelengths while allowing longer red and orange wavelengths to reach the Moon's surface, giving it a red-orange appearance popularly known as the "Blood Moon." Millions of people across the globe are expected to witness a total lunar eclipse on Sunday, turning the Moon blood red. The celestial event is likely to take place overnight on September 7 and 8, offering a rare and mesmerising spectacle.

As skywatchers in India will also have the opportunity to see the Moon transform into a red orb, changes are already being made to religious activities. A Ganga Aarti was also performed in Varanasi ahead of the eclipse. Speaking to ANI, Pandit Purushottam Gaud, Astrologer, shared that the blood moon will be visible across the country on Sunday. Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Astronomer Arvind Paranjpye Calls September 7 Chandra Grahan a Rare Celestial Spectacle, Says ‘No Fear, Just Beauty’.

Revealing that the lunar eclipse will also mark the beginning of the 'Shraddha Paksha', a ritual performed to honour the deceased souls of ancestors, Pandit Purushottam Gaud stated that it is a good time for charity.

"This is the biggest eclipse of this year. Today is going to be the last full lunar eclipse of this year. This eclipse will be visible in many countries of the world, including India. It is being considered special from both an astrology and an astronomy point of view. According to the Panchang, the lunar eclipse will start at 9:58 pm. Its middle period will be from 11:41 pm to 1:27 pm. In this way, this eclipse will last for about 3 hours and 28 minutes in total. The 'Sutak' period has started from 12:58 pm," he said. This is the second Lunar Eclipse of 2025. The first one took place in March this year.

Space Scientist Dr Suvendu Patnaik announced that the next total lunar eclipse will be on March 3 2026 and the current eclipse can be seen through naked eye throughout India in case there is a "cloudless sky"

"We can see the lunar eclipse with the naked eye. It will start around 9.37 pm... Around 11 pm the shadow will totally cover the moon's surface, and the moon will turn completely red... It will remain so till 12.22 pm... The next total lunar eclipse will be on 3 March 2026... The current eclipse is a long duration eclipse which can be seen through naked eye throughout India if there is a cloudless sky..." Space Scientist Dr Suvendu Patnaik told ANI.

