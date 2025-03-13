Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 13 (ANI): Every year on March 15, World Consumer Rights Day is observed to raise global awareness about consumer rights. Informed consumers play a vital role in shaping transparent and competitive markets. To align with this, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has prioritised the establishment of a more transparent and accountable system to safeguard consumer interests. In Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government remains committed to ensuring swift resolution of consumer grievances, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

In 2024 alone, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions successfully resolved 2,214 and 15,820 cases, respectively.

The Gujarat government has taken significant steps to educate consumers about their rights, enhance awareness of available protections, and promote fair trade practices across the state. Along with the national-level online portal E-Jagriti and the 1915 helpline, the state government has launched its dedicated consumer helpline--14437--to address consumer grievances and provide guidance. Since its launch in October 2024, this helpline has successfully assisted over 4,200 consumers, reinforcing the state's commitment to consumer protection and support.

During the year 2024, in Gujarat, a total of 2,477 complaints were registered with the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, while 19,723 complaints were filed with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions. Of these, 2,214 and 15,820 cases were resolved, respectively.

Additionally, during the financial year 2024-25, Lok Adalats were organised at the state and district levels. In these Lok Adalats, a total of 1,457 cases were resolved through mutual agreement, involving a settlement amount of Rs24,84,69,140. Lok Adalat serves as a platform where pending cases before the panchayat or pre-litigation disputes in courts are settled amicably.

World Consumer Rights Day 2025 will be celebrated under the theme "A Just Transition to Sustainable Lifestyles", aimed at encouraging consumers to embrace more sustainable living habits. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed a strong emphasis on sustainable development as a key pillar in achieving the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision. In alignment with this goal, the central government is actively working to make sustainable and healthy choices more accessible, affordable, and widely available to consumers.

To enhance consumer awareness among citizens, encourage youth participation in consumer protection activities, and strengthen the consumer movement in Gujarat, the state government has launched the Consumer Clubs initiative. Currently, 2,500 Consumer Clubs have been established across the state, with the recognized Grahak Suraksha Mandal serving as the coordinating agency at the district level. The government provides financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per club, resulting in an annual expenditure of approximately Rs 1.25 crore. (ANI)

