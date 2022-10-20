Tapi (Gujarat) [India], October 20 (ANI): Local residents in Tapi's Vyara town expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone for the improvement of the road from Saputara to the Statue of Unity.

The locals said that the road improvement would greatly benefit the Adivasis. The four-lane state highway connecting Saputara with the Statute of Unity and the construction of missing links will generate employment opportunities at the local level.

"Adivasis will be greatly benefitted. The construction of a road between Saputara and the Statue of Unity will generate employment opportunities for Adivasis," said a local resident who attended the programme in which the foundation stone was laid.

"Adivasis will be benefited. There is good development taking place in the country. PM will fulfil his promise. We have complete faith in him," said another attendee.

"Adivasis will be benefited a lot. Adivasis who were migrating to urban areas for livelihood will now remain in rural areas only," said an attendee.

"There was no development between the Saputara and Statue of Unity but after the BJP government, development is taking place at a fast pace on the stretch. Adivasis are going to get benefited from it," said Rakesh, another attendee.

"Modi Ji has said that the road is being constructed between the Saputara and Statue of Unity Road. We have full faith in Modiji for tribal development. Tribals have full faith in Prime Minister Modi. I pray for strength for Modi," said Rajesh Rana.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of various development projects at Vyara in Gujarat's Tapi district.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,970 crore in Vyara. He laid the foundation stone for the improvement of the road from Saputara to the Statue of Unity along with the construction of missing links.

Earlier in the day the Prime Minister attended a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and launched Mission LiFE at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat.

The Prime Minister and the UN Secretary-General also paid floral tributes at the Statue of Unity.Congratulatory video messages on the launch of Mission LiFE by the heads of 11 nations representing all regions of the United Nations were also relayed.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister informed that India is like a second home for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and he had travelled to India many times earlier.He pointed out the ancestral connection of Guterres with the state of Goa in India.

Highlighting the importance of unity in the fight against climate change, PM Modi said that the launch of Mission LiFE is taking place before the Statue of Unity, a colossal statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

"The world's largest statue will be a source of inspiration in achieving the set targets," he said.Highlighting the significance of the launch taking place in Gujarat, the Prime Minister informed that the state was the first in the country to initiate steps in the direction of renewable energy and climate protection. (ANI)

