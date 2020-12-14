Ahmedabad, Dec 14 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 1,120 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,28,803, the state health department said.

With 11 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative toll mounted to 4,182, it said.

At 1,389, the number of recoveries exceeded the new cases in the day. The total count of recoveries has reached 2,11,603, it said, adding that the recovery rate now stands at 92.48 per cent.

The state now has 13,018 active cases, it said.

A total of 55,807 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the state at the rate of 858.57 tests per day per million population, taking the total number of tests to 87,25,383.

