Ahmedabad, Sep 5 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 113 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 12,71,178, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,016, while the recovery count increased by 192 and touched 12,58,819, he added.

The state currently has an active caseload of 1,343, the official said.

Ahmedabad accounted for 28 of the new cases, followed by 36 in Surat, 21 in Vadodara, among other districts, he added.

With 97,790 people getting vaccinated on Monday, the total number of doses administered in the state so far rose to 12.41 crore, a government release informed.

