Ahmedabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Gujarat reported 13,804 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the state's active caseload to above one lakh for the first time, an official said on Friday.

The day also saw 142 deaths, the highest ever for a 24-hour period, taking the toll in the state to 6,019.

The state's caseload stands at 4,67,640, while the recovery count rose to 3,61,493 after 5,618 people were discharged, leaving it with 1,00,128 active cases, of which 384 are on ventilator support, he said.

"Ahmedabad district recorded 22 deaths, followed by 21 in Surat, 16 each in Vadodara, 14 in Jamnagar, 13 in Rajkot, nine in Jamnagar, eight in Bhavnagar, and five in Banaskantha, among others. Of the new cases, 5,411 were from Ahmedabad city, 2,176 in Surat city, 641 in Surat district, 626 in Rajkot city, 546 in Vadodara city, 476 in Mehsana and 354 in Jamnagar city," the official informed.

An official release said 92.15 lakh people so far have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 17.86 lakh have got the second dose as well.

During the day, 57,228 persons received the first dose and 76,095 were administered the second dose, it added.

The number of cases in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu rose by 236 and the number of people discharged by 104, leaving the Union Territory with a caseload of 6,239 and a recovery count of 4,325.

Four patients have died of the infection and the number of active cases stands at 1,910.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,67,640, new cases 13,804 deaths 6,019, discharged 3,61,493, active cases 1,00,128 and people tested so far - figures not released.

