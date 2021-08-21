Ahmedabad, Aug 21 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday recorded 15 new cases of coronavirus that took its tally of infections to 8,25,287, an official from the state health department said.

With the addition one fatality reported in Rajkot, the COVID-19 toll in the state stands at 10,079, the official said.

There are currently184 active cases in the western state, of which five patients are in a critical condition, he said.

Vadodara district reported the highest number of five new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with four, Surat with three, and Anand, Bhavnagar and Rajkot with one case each, the official said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two new COVID-19 cases and one recovery during the day, it was stated.

With this, the region's COVID-19 tally stands at 10,631, which includes four casualties and four active cases.

As many as 3,97,524 people were vaccinated against coronavirus during the day, raising the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 4,26,66,652, a release here stated.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,287, new cases 15 death toll 10,079, discharged 8,15,024, active cases 184, people tested so far - figures not released.

